A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An investigation was underway Sunday into the death of a 60-year-old man in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

A woman called paramedics Saturday morning after her husband fell down the stairs at their home in the 10600 block of Esmeraldas Drive. San Diego Police were then notified at 11:27 a.m. to assist at the home.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue crew rendered first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Due to unusual circumstances surrounding the death of the male, and in an abundance of caution, San Diego Police homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate,” Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

He said the cause of death has not been determined and the man’s name is being withheld while police investigate.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.