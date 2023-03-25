A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A bicycle rider was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was hit by a minivan in the Del Mar area, police reported.

Just before midnight on Friday, a 43-year-old cyclist on a Cervelo XHT bicycle westbound in the 2200 block of Via De La Valle was struck by a red 2014 Ford MPV minivan driven 62-year-old man, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The bicyclist was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, the officer said.

The cause of the collision was being investigated by the SDPD Traffic Division.