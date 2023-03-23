Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A San Diego man who pleaded guilty to trafficking a teenage girl for sex was sentenced Thursday to more than 15 years in federal prison.

According to his plea agreement, Kevin Lamont Beal, 29, recruited an underage girl and had her engage in prostitution while she was 16 and 17 years old.

Prosecutors said Beal had the girl meet customers by walking the street or posted advertisements online so she could be solicited for sex, prosecutors said.

Beal also trafficked a woman, who he assaulted by striking her in the face multiple times, causing “serious bodily injuries,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Beal “has a long criminal past involving state convictions for pimping and pandering from 2012 through 2019.”

Along with his 188-month sentence, Beal will be required to register as a sex offender, be on supervised release for 10 years, and pay a $5,000 mandatory penalty.

– City News Service