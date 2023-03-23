A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 53-year-old motorist died Thursday in a collision in the Birdland area, authorities reported.

The driver, heading north in the 8100 block of Mission Center Road, lost control of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego police.

The vehicle spun out and skidded into a southbound lane, where an oncoming 2006 Land Rover LR3 broadsided it, Officer David O’Brien said.

The driver died at the scene. Police withheld his name pending family notification.

Paramedics took the other motorist, a 31-year-old man, to a hospital for evaluation of neck, chest, back and shoulder pain, O’Brien said.

– City News Service