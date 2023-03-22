Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A 41-year-old man was arrested in El Cajon for failing to register as a felony sex offender, the El Cajon Police Department said Wednesday.

Troy Snelling was arrested just before 8 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn Suites at 650 N Mollison Ave., according to police.

When officers arrived at the motel to arrest Snelling for violating the terms of his probation, he threw a plastic bag containing over 24 grams of methamphetamine out of the motel room’s sliding glass door, police said. Officers allegedly found the bag.

After the arrest, Snelling revealed that he was part of the county’s hotel voucher program. He said in January that he was staying at Rancho San Diego Inn & Suites when he noticed a table in the lobby with a representative from Equus Workforce Solutions, which is a contractor for the county involving hotel vouchers, police said.

Snelling said Equus provided him $2,000 in hotel vouchers every two weeks and that this could last up to two years, according to the ECPD.

He was ultimately arrested for suspected probation violations, including failing to report to his probation officer, testing positive for narcotics while on probation and possession of narcotics for sale, according to the ECPD.

— City News Service