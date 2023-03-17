A National City Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The National City Police Department, along with other departments around San Diego County, will deploy additional patrol officers Friday to stop suspected impaired drivers from operating their vehicles.

`Leave your keys at home and plan ahead before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, NCPD Sgt. Damian Ballardo said. “Designate a sober driver, schedule a ride share or make other plans to get home safely if you plan to consume alcohol.”

A grant provided to the department from the California Office of Traffic Safety will allow more officers than usual to patrol and stop drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and or drugs this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Police also warned that marijuana, prescription medications and over- the-counter drugs may also impair drivers and result in a DUI.

— City News Service