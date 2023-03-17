A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 26-year-old man suspected of shooting into the apartment of a neighbor during an argument in Vista was in custody Friday.

The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Pomelo Drive. Arriving San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies found that a shot had been fired through the sliding glass door of a neighboring apartment, said Sgt. Seung Park.

Park said three people, including a child, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Deputies found Jose Zeferino inside a nearby apartment and recovered two ghost guns during a search of the unit.

He was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, child cruelty, burglary and various other weapons and drug-related charges.

City News Service contributed to this article.