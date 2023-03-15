A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 18-year-old man from West Virginia suffered serious injuries when he was ejected from his motorcycle and struck by another vehicle in Lakeside, the California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the young man lost control of his 1985 Yamaha motorcycle near Lemon Crest Drive, causing the bike to drift into another lane and into the path of a 2012 Toyota Camry that was going about 30- 35 mph on Riverview Avenue.

The victim was ejected onto the roadway, according to the CHP. He sustained major injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, while the driver of the Toyota — a 38-year-old woman — suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, according to the CHP.

The agency said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash.

–City News Service