California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

The county Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday identified a homeless man who was killed Sunday after walking in the center divider of an El Cajon freeway.

Forty-eight-year-old Reginald Burke died from multiple blunt-force injuries, according to a coroner report.

The accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 8 at West Main around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the ME’s Office, Burke was walking on I-8 as the driver of a Kia sedan was heading west on the highway.

“The driver was in the process of changing lanes just prior to seeing and striking the decedent in the roadway,” the ME’s Office stated, adding the unidentified driver then stopped and called 911.

Burke was found lying in traffic lanes, the CHP reported. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s report.