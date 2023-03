A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies closed state Route 67 in both directions early Tuesday after a man barricaded himself in a vehicle on the roadway.

The heavily-traveled highway was closed from Poway Road to Archie Moore Road between Poway and Ramona.

The department’s Crisis Negotiation Team was talking to the man, and authorities advised drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

As of 8 a.m., the highway remained closed.

City News Service contributed to this article.