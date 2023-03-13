A woman was stabbed and robbed Monday in Pacific Beach, and authorities were seeking the suspects involved. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A woman was stabbed and robbed Monday in Pacific Beach, and authorities were seeking the suspects involved.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department received a call that a woman was screaming for help in the 3800 block of Haines Street.

Once officers arrived, they located a woman who was suffering from at least one stab wound, according to the SDPD. The victim was taken to a hospital, and the severity of her injuries was unknown.

Descriptions of the suspects, who remain at large, were not immediately available, SDPD officials said.

— City News Service