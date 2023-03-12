North County Fire Protection District. Photo via Twitter @NorthCountyFire.

What was first thought to be a house fire turned out to be smoke from a chimney with its flue closed, a North County Fire Protection District spokesman said Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Lane shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. Family members in the house were burning trash in the fireplace with the flue closed, which resulted in a build-up of smoke, according to John Choi of the district.

After arriving at the home, firefighters opened the flue and double-checked to ensure that no fire had started.

Other than smoke, there were no injuries or structural damage, Choi said.

“Luckily, this had a very happy ending,” and the residents were allowed back in their home, he added.

– City News Service