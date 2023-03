California Highway Patrol motorcycle patrols. Courtesy CHP

A man walking in the center divider of a freeway in El Cajon was killed by a vehicle Sunday evening.

The man was struck on eastbound Interstate 8 at West Main around 8:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was found lying in traffic lanes, the CHP reported.

Authorities withheld the man’s name pending notification of next of kin.

– City News Service