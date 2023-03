A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person died Saturday when a vehicle slammed into a tree in Rancho Santa Fe, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened outside 16224 Rambla De Las Las Flores around 3:45 p.m., causing the CHP to temporarily shut down the intersection of El Acebo and Calle Chaparro.

The person apparently died at the scene, and the CHP withheld releasing an identification pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP is handling the investigation.

– City News Service