A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A person was struck and killed by a garbage truck Friday at a San Marcos recycling center.

The vehicle hit the victim shortly before noon while its driver was backing it up to a set of scales at the EDCO facility in the 200 block of South Las Posas Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

The circumstances of the fatality were under investigation, Morreale said.