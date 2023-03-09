A Chula Vista police officer investigates the scene on Faivre Street where one man was killed and two others seriously injured March 7, 2023.

Two brothers were under arrest Thursday in connection with the violent death of a man this week in an industrial area near Otay Valley Regional Park.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a disturbance in the 2700 block of Faivre Street in Chula Vista shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday found Joseph Valenzuela, 22, and 18-year-old Yeshua Valenzuela badly hurt and a third man, 43-year-old Marco Cordero, mortally injured, according to police.

Cordero died at the scene, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

The Valenzuelas were arrested on suspicion of killing Cordero and then admitted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The younger suspect was released from medical care Thursday morning and booked into county jail, Molina said. His sibling remained hospitalized under police guard.

The reason for the apparent fight between the three Chula Vista residents remains under investigation, Molina said. The sergeant declined to disclose the nature of their injuries, though he did say the wounds did not result from gunfire.