The scene of the fatal crash in Pine Valley. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A Chula Vista man has died in a head-on, solo vehicle crash near a Pine Valley school.

The male driver of the SUV was westbound on Old Highway 80 at a high rate of speed just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, when for unknown reasons, he left the roadway and crashed into a large tree stump, according to OnScene.TV.

The man, apparently middle aged, died upon impact. The California Highway Patrol reported the fatality on a traffic log at 7:09 a.m.

The fatal crash took place in front of a Pine Valley school. In addition to the CHP, CalFire also responded to the scene.