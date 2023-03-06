Just before 2 a.m. Monday, the SDFD responded to the 3500 block of University Avenue after someone called about flames coming from the home. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A pre-dawn fire damaged an abandoned house in City Heights Monday, causing an estimated $160,000 worth of damage, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze in the 3800 block of 36th Street erupted at about 2 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Though no one was inside the residence when crews arrived, squatters were believed to have been taking shelter there, officials said.

The cause of the fire — which resulted in about $150,000 in structural losses and destroyed roughly $10,000 worth of contents — was under investigation, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the potentially human-caused fire.

Updated at 12 p.m. March 6, 2023

–City News Service