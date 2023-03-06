Just before 2 a.m. Monday, the SDFD responded to the 3500 block of University Avenue after someone called about flames coming from the home. Photo via OnScene.TV.

An abandoned house caught fire Monday, and the San Diego Fire Department believes it was ignited by potential squatters who were living on the property.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, the SDFD responded to the 3500 block of University Avenue after someone called about flames coming from the home.

It took crews nearly two hours to put the blaze out, according to the SDFD. The back of the house suffered the most damage, according to firefighters on the scene.

There was no information on what started the fire, but several homeless people were using the abandoned house as shelter, according to the department.

It was unknown how much damage the non-injury fire caused, according to the SDFD.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the potentially human caused fire.

–City News Service