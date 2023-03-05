Firefighters work to turn off water flow at a sheared fire hydrant following the rescue of the injured driver. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 34-year-old man suffered major injuries Sunday when his vehicle crashed in Fairmount Park, police said.

The victim was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV westbound in the 4100 block of Home Avenue at 2:31 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle veered to the left and jumped the raised center median, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

“The vehicle crossed over the eastbound traffic lanes (and) knocked over a fire hydrant before striking a cinder block wall,” the officer said. “On impact the vehicle spun counterclockwise and struck an unoccupied, parked 2003 Honda Accord.”

The driver was rushed to a hospital to be treated for an open fracture to his left ankle, facial fractures and a brain bleed, Foster said. The injuries were considered life-threatening.

Traffic units responded and were investigating the crash.

– City News Service