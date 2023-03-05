San Diego Sheriff’s Department vehicle. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist suffered major injuries after her car crossed into opposing traffic on state Route 67 in Poway, eventually striking another vehicle, sheriff’s officials reported Sunday.

In the crash, at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz sedan crossed from the southbound lanes of SR-67 north of Ellie Lane and went the wrong way up an embankment along the northbound side, according to Sgt. Sean Gallagher of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The Mercedes then rolled back onto the northbound roadway, landing on a 2017 Volkswagen GTI driven by a 27-year-old man, he said.

Medics rushed the woman to Sharp Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Gallagher said. The Volkswagen driver, who suffered minor injuries, was sent to Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision, Gallagher said. Deputies called in the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction team to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Traffic Investigator Donald Westfall at 858-513-2800.

– Staff and wire reports