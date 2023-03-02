A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The California Highway Patrol is seeking public help Thursday in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fallbrook.

Just before 9:40 p.m. on Feb. 5, a 21-year-old man was walking in the roadway on View Street near Main Avenue, just east of De Luz Road, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the CHP.

A gray or light blue sedan, possibly a Hyundai Elantra, was westbound on View when it struck the man, who died at the scene, according to the CHP. The car may have damage to its front bumper and windshield.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

–City News Service