A person was extricated from a vehicle that overturned Wednesday in La Jolla and suffered serious injuries, officials said. Photo via OnScene.TV

A person was extricated from a vehicle that overturned Wednesday in La Jolla and suffered serious injuries, officials said.

The San Diego Fire Department received a call at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday about an overturned vehicle with the driver still inside near southbound Interstate 5.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment, rolled over and landed on its roof, trapping the driver, according to the SDFD. Crews worked to free the driver at 7 a.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital for serious injuries, according to the department.

–City News Service