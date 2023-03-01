A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 18-year-old driver gravely injured in a rainy- day crash involving an unoccupied California Highway Patrol cruiser on Interstate 8 in La Mesa has died, authorities reported Wednesday.

The man was heading west at unsafe speed for the wet conditions shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the 2014 Nissan Sentra he was driving plowed into the parked patrol vehicle just east of El Cajon Boulevard in La Mesa, according to the CHP.

Paramedics took the La Mesa resident to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died Monday. His name was withheld pending family notification.

“It was determined the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash,” CHP public affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said Wednesday afternoon.

At the time of the fatal wreck, California Highway Patrol personnel were investigating a pair of solo car crashes in the area, according to Grieshaber. The cruiser that was struck was parked partially in the far left- hand westbound lane of the freeway and partially in a center divider with its emergency lights activated.