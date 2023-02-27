Felicia Johnson. Photo via @BAM_FI Twitter

The remains of a woman found in a Texas open-space preserve three weeks ago are those of a San Diego woman who went missing last year and is believed to have been murdered, authorities confirmed Monday.

A Texas Department of Transportation worker found the remains of Felicia Johnson, 24, in Sam Houston National Forest on Feb. 7, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified the remains as those of Johnson through DNA and dental-record analysis, the agency reported.

Johnson traveled to Houston from San Diego hoping to gain employment at a night club, CNN reported.

Johnson’s suspected killer, 28-year-old Houston resident Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, remains at large. He was charged with murder in absentia last June.

City News Service contributed to this article.