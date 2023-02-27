Crime scene tape. Photo credit OnScene.TV

Investigators Monday sought to identify and locate a motorist who fled following a fatal weekend traffic crash in a Fairmount Park-area neighborhood.

The victim, described only as male, was found lying mortally injured in the roadway at Trailing Drive and Tulip Street about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers documenting the scene of the fatality found evidence that the victim had been “involved in a traffic collision,” SDPD officer Sarah Foster said.

City News Service contributed to this article.