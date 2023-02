Two people were rescued by lifeguards Saturday when their vehicle was trapped in flooding on Pacific Highway, fire officials said. Photo via SDFD Twitter.

Two people were rescued by lifeguards Saturday when their vehicle was trapped in flooding on Pacific Highway, fire officials said.

At 8 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatchers received calls about two people in a car unable to get out in the 4000 block of Pacific Highway near the San Diego Airport.

Lifeguards performed the rescues and the two people were assessed for injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service