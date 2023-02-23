Firefighters outside the brewery that was damaged by the fire. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A fire damaged a restaurant and brewery in El Cajon early Thursday, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 4:30 a.m. to URBN Pizza at 110 North Magnolia Avenue, according to authorities.

The fire also damaged an adjacent business, the Creative Culture Brewing Company.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused are both currently unknown, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.