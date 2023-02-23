A fire engine from the San Marcos Fire Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A motorist was killed Thursday in a collision between an SUV and a sedan on a San Marcos street.

The fatal wreck occurred about 7 a.m., when a driver lost control of his 2016 Jeep Cherokee on South Rancho Santa Fe Road, near La Colusa Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The northbound Jeep struck a raised median and veered into the southbound lanes of the street, where it collided with a 2008 Lincoln MKZ, overturned and caught fire, Sgt. Chuck Morreale said.

Emergency crews had to free both motorists from their damaged vehicles, he said. Paramedics took them to a hospital, where the driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead.

The other patient was treated for minor injuries, the sergeant said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

“At this time, it is not believed drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision,” Morreale said Thursday afternoon. “No arrests have been made.”

– City News Service