Police and fire vehicles at the scene of the crash at G Street and Pacific Highway. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A collision between two vehicles in the downtown area Thursday sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 6:15 a.m. a black Toyota Prius collided with a black Mercedes Benz at the intersection of G Street and Pacific Highway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The collision was under investigation.

— City News Service