A San Diego Fire-Rescue engine. Courtesy of the department

The San Diego Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped in a storm drain Thursday near Interstate 805 in the Corridor neighborhood.

Just before 7:40 a.m. Thursday, the department received a call about a man being stuck in a storm drain on the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 805, according to the SDFD.

Crews arrived to the scene and extricated the man from the storm drain, according to officials.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Alvarado Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not explain why the man was in the storm drain.

–City News Service