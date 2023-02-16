A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 47-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded on a street in La Jolla, the San Diego Police Department reported Thursday.

Just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was walking away from his car in the 3100 block of Morning Way when he was shot multiple times by a suspect in an unidentified vehicle, according to the SDPD.

Bullets hit the man in the stomach, and his injuries were considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

There was no immediate description of a possible suspect, police said.

A motive was also unclear, according to the department.

Detectives from the SDPD’s Northern Division are investigating the attack.

City News Service Contributed to this article.