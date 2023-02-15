A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 33-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Morena, the San Diego Police Department reported Wednesday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the victim attempted to walk in the northbound lane of the 4800 block of Pacific Highway when a 41-year-old driving a 2016 Lincoln MKZ headed in the same direction struck and killed the man, according to the SDPD.

The 33-year-old man died at the scene, according to police.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision, according to the department.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the fatal crash.