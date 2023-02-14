A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities sought Tuesday to determine what caused two big rigs to collide on Interstate 8 in Alpine this week, fatally injuring one of the drivers.

The trucker was killed about 6:30 p.m. Monday, when his eastbound tractor-trailer rear-ended a car-carrier truck near Tavern Road and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. He remained unidentified late Monday morning.

The other driver, a 32-year-old Miami resident, was uninjured, CHP public affairs Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

The accident left the eastbound lanes of the freeway closed in the area for about 6 1/2 hours, the spokesman said.

Updated at 12 p.m. Feb. 14, 2023

— City News Service