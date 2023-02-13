A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

Police are searching for the vehicle and driver that left a 25-year-old woman with serious injuries in North Park, the San Diego Police Department reported Monday.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the woman was attempting to cross the street in the 2800 block of El Cajon Boulevard when the westbound vehicle struck her then left the scene before authorities arrived, according to police.

Police noted that signs were posted in the vicinity that warned against pedestrians crossing.

The victim suffered two fractured ribs and a laceration to her head. The injures were not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the suspect’s vehicle was a darker colored one and are asking anyone with information to call.

City News Service contributed to this article.