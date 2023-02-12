Two cars parked in a carport under a Corridor-area apartment complex were destroyed by fire, officials said Sunday.
The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Wilson Avenue, Battalion Chief John Fisher of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told OnScene TV.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, Fisher said.
No injuries were reported and no apartment residents were displaced, he said. A third vehicle parked nearby received smoke damage.
The department’s Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the cause of the fire.
– City News Service