The destroyed vehicles in Corridor. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two cars parked in a carport under a Corridor-area apartment complex were destroyed by fire, officials said Sunday.

The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Wilson Avenue, Battalion Chief John Fisher of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department told OnScene TV.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, Fisher said.

No injuries were reported and no apartment residents were displaced, he said. A third vehicle parked nearby received smoke damage.

The department’s Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the cause of the fire.

– City News Service