First responders tend to one of the injured parties following the crash. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Three people were sent to hospitals Sunday after two vehicles collided in Oak Park, a fire official said.

The crash happened at 10:51 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Chollas Road when the driver of a black Volkswagen SUV was traveling southbound with a child in the vehicle, according to OnScene TV.

The driver of a red Nissan was heading northbound with her grandchild when she allegedly crossed into the opposite lane and the two vehicles collided.

Three people were transported to Paradise Valley Hospital and treated for minor injuries, said Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for about an hour after the collision. Police were investigating the crash.

– City News Service