A predawn fire sparked by a candle damaged a home in a Black Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood Thursday.

The non-injury blaze broke out in a front bedroom of the house in the 11100 block of Almazon Street about 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

It took crews about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, the city agency reported.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $2,200 to the structure and $1,000 to contents.

–City News Service