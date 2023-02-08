A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A report that a would-be child abductor made a failed attempt to kidnap a student walking to Lakeside Middle School this week turned out to be unfounded, authorities said Wednesday.

Three students told administrators at the Woodside Avenue campus that they were on their way to school shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday when a black SUV pulled up next to them and someone inside it opened a back door and tried to grab one of them, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“After further investigation, detectives from the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation have determined the (report) was unfounded,” Lt. Shawn Wray said Wednesday.

Officials provided no further information.