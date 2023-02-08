National City Police at the scene of the shootings on Feb. 4. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities sought public help Wednesday in identifying the vehicle and two suspects who shot a teenage boy and a young man in National City, leaving them both critically injured.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, National City Police received calls about shots fired and two victims down in the 2500 block of East Plaza Boulevard.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds near a Firestone Complete Auto Care facility.

Both victims were treated at the scene before being rushed to a trauma center via ambulance, according to police. The victims remain hospitalized and in critical condition.

It is believed the suspects were in a dark colored sedan. The motive behind the shooting remained unclear, and NCPD detectives are actively investigating the crime.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact police at 619-336-4460 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.