A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who attempted to kidnap a student walking to Lakeside Middle School.

Three students were walking to school in the 11900 block of Woodside Avenue, about a block and a half from the school, when a black SUV stopped next to them on Tuesday.

Lt. Shawn Wray said someone in the back seat of the vehicle opened the door and tried to grab one of the students.

The three students managed to escape the suspect unharmed and reported the incident as soon as they got to school, Wray said.

“Based on what the students told deputies, there is no indication the suspect got out the car, touched or said anything to the students,” Wray said.

The suspect was described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black.

His vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe with silver wheels and a black and yellow license plate, Wray said. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Woodside Avenue toward Riverford Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to call deputies at 858-565-5200. Those choosing to remain anonymous, can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

City News Service contributed to this article.