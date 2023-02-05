The wreckage of the car that went off Route 905 in Otay Mesa. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A driver suffered a medical emergency Saturday evening that caused his car to veer off State Route 905 in Otay Mesa and crash.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:59 p.m. on the westbound freeway at Siempre Viva Road.

Arriving San Diego firefighters performed CPR on the driver, described on the CHP log as a 74-year-old man.

Witnesses told the CHP the car went off the freeway at the right-hand shoulder. Arriving officers said the crash caused guardrail damage.

The driver was hospitalized after the crash. His condition was not immediately available.