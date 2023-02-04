The crash in Otay Mesa off state Route 905. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A driver suffered a medical emergency Saturday, which caused his car to go off the Otay Mesa freeway near the border.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:59 p.m. in the westbound lanes at Siempre Viva Road.

San Diego firefighters performed CPR on the patient, described on the CHP log as a 74-year-old man, and medics took him to a hospital. Further details of his condition were not known.

Witnesses told the CHP the car went off the freeway at the right hand shoulder. Officers said the crash caused guardrail damage.

– City News Service