San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities have publicly identified a 68-year-old man who was killed last week in a motorcycle crash in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

Emiliano Zapata Coleman of Pine Valley was riding to the north on County Route S2 near Agua Caliente County Park when he lost control of his two-wheeler about 3 p.m. Jan. 25, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway and struck a small embankment, ejecting Coleman onto the ground, the agency reported.

A witness tried to provide lifesaving aid prior to the arrival of paramedics, who pronounced Coleman dead at the scene from blunt-force neck trauma.

–City News Service