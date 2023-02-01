A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A 57-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a bicycle crash in Tierrasanta, police said Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman lost control of her bicycle near 10300 Aero Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman suffered significant trauma to her head after falling off the bike, according to the SDPD.

She was taken to a hospital and intubated, according to police.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division responded to the scene and was investigating the accident.