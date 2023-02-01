The blaze erupted for unknown reasons in a cottage in the 4400 block of Utah Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A late-morning residential structure fire in North Park left one person injured Wednesday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons in a cottage in the 4400 block of Utah Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters pulled an occupant out of the burning residence, the agency reported. Paramedics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. The severity of the patient’s injuries was unclear.

It took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze, according to the SDFRD.

–City News Service