A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was seriously injured when he crashed a stolen motorcycle into a parked SUV in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The crash happened at 11:18 p.m. Friday, officials said.

The 28-year-old man was sitting on his motorcycle while attending an illegal street racing event in the 8500 block of Avenida Cosa Norte, said Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

Two men approached the motorcyclist and one suspect pointed an AR-15- style rifle at the victim and fired one round into the air, the officer said. The victim ran away, leaving his motorcycle, which one of the suspects got on and drove away.

The suspect on the motorcycle then crashed into a parked Chevrolet Suburban in the 2200 block of Avenida Costa Del Sol, O’Brien said. He was taken into custody and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect with the AR-15-style rifle, who was still on the run Saturday morning, was described as a 22-year-old man, about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He was driving a blue four-door sedan and was considered armed and dangerous.

The SDPD’s traffic division was handling the investigation.

–City News Service