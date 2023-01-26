Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park.

Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman, who was conscious after the tree fell on her, suffered pain along with swelling to her hand and head and was taken to a hospital, according to the SDPD.

Strong Santa Ana winds will continue throughout the day in parts of San Diego County.

— City News Service