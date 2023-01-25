A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 53-year-old man allegedly operating a stolen vehicle while intoxicated led authorities on a lengthy pursuit, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s San Marcos station attempted to stop the vehicle at around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, later identified as Michael Thrasher, failed to stop and led deputies on a nine- mile pursuit, according to authorities.

Thrasher drove through the city of San Marcos and an unincorporated area near Escondido before he collided with another vehicle in Escondido near the intersection of Center City Parkway and El Norte Parkway.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from the collision, according to the sheriff’s department. The other vehicle’s driver was also taken to a hospital for a minor injury.

Thrasher was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI, evading a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and an active felony warrant.

The Escondido Police Department’s traffic unit was investigating the collision while detectives from the San Marcos sheriff’s station were handling the arrest investigation.

— City News Service