One person died Wednesday following a fiery single-vehicle crash in Tierrasanta.

The crash took place just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Santos Road and Shields Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the vehicle had slammed into a tree and was engulfed in flames, according to police.

The driver was trapped inside and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was under investigation.

–City News Service